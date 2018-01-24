A Sudbury politician is calling for a change in the way the city regulates taxis.

Councillor Deb McIntosh says cab companies in Sudbury are handcuffed by a municipal bylaw which regulates what they can charge passengers. That means they can't raise rates to compensate for the recent minimum wage increase.

McIntosh says it's time to take another look at the rules.

"It's the only industry that we regulate," she said.

"[The city of Greater Sudbury] tells the taxi industry what they can charge. Their rates are set by us. It's a private company, a private industry and so it's not fair that we're holding them at 2016 consumer price index levels, when the wages have gone up 23 per cent," McIntosh said during city council Tuesday night.

She also pointed out the province plans to raise the minimum wage rate next year.

"How do we fix this large jump in the minimum wage?"

"This time and in Jan. 1 of 2019, if it goes up to $15 an hour," McIntosh added.

McIntosh is asking staff to present a report to the finance committee in March.