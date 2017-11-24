If you're thinking of getting a new tattoo or piercing, the Sudbury and District Health Unit says it's best to make sure the shop you're going to use is on its inspected list.

The health unit says body art should only be done by professional body artists who take steps to protect their customers from infections.

It says if tattoos or piercing aren't done properly, it can lead to exposure to blood-borne illnesses including Hepatitis B and C, HIV and other infections.

The public can check the health unit's website for more details. If the shop is not listed, then it's not inspected by health inspectors.

"Uninspected shops often do not follow proper infection control practices," Jonathan Groulx, an environmental support officer with the health unit said.

"These uninspected shops could be putting the clients at risk, because they might not use the proper sterilization equipment that is needed to protect clients from blood-borne infections."