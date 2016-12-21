Dr. Antonio Caycedo, a surgeon at Health Sciences North in Sudbury, has made this year's list of 10 most influential Hispanic Canadians.

The list,was compiled by the Canadian Hispanic Congress and the Canadian Hispanic Business Alliance.

Caycedo was presented the award at a ceremony in Toronto last week.

"I am very honoured to receive this award. It is a great privilege to be recognized by your community," Caycedo said, "I'm humbled to see the calibre of the people who were also recipients of this award. It is impressive to see what Hispanics are doing for our country."

Born and raised in Columbia, Caycedo graduated from medical school in Bogota before moving to Canada in 2004. He attended the University of Ottawa where he completed a residency in general surgery, followed by a clinical fellowship in colorectal surgery at Western University.

In 2011, Caycedo relocated to Greater Sudbury to establish a practice in colorectal surgery at HSN. He also serves as an assistant professor at the Northern Ontario School of Medicine.

"Congratulations to Dr. Caycedo for receiving this award," said HSN president Denis Roy. "It demonstrates he's not only a world-class surgeon, but a global role model too. We're very fortunate to have him here in Sudbury and at HSN."