The news that Sudbury's Superstack may one day be erased from the Nickel City skyline has many discussing potential uses for the 380-metre-high structure.
Although Vale hasn't made any plans for its demolition just yet, there's no reason the CBC audience can't engage in some collective brainstorming. Why not create a meme?
Here's what you need to do:
1) Find your favourite Superstack photo
2) Create a meme with the photo using your favourite software,
3) Send it back to us! reply in our comments section, email sudburynews@cbc.ca or message our Facebook page.
We'll be posting them as they come in.
If you don't have access to any photo editing software, try this online tool.
Here's some ideas already floating in:
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.