It's fair to say that the City of Greater Sudbury doesn't provide many services to its stuffed citizens.

But this week, libraries from Onaping to Lively to downtown Sudbury are welcoming stuffed animals to come spend the night.

Celina Chitaroni, the library's children's programmer, says kids can drop off their stuffed animals at the library for the night. She says the stuffed creatures get up to a variety of activities during their overnight stay.

Celina Chitaroni is the children's programmer at the Greater Sudbury Library. (Roger Corriveau/CBC)

"It's all up to the stuffed animals," she said.

"They get free rein of the library for the night. So who knows what trouble they're going to get into."

Chitaroni says she sticks around to see what the animals get up to and takes photos. When the kids come to pick up their animals, Chitaroni gives them photos of what "shenanigans" the animals have been doing.

She says the library has done this in the past and the younger patrons enjoyed seeing what their furry friends did at the library.

"One of my favourite things they did last year was at the Dowling Library," she said.

"They actually had a jellybean heist. There's a jellybean machine in the middle of the library and they climbed on each other's shoulders to get the jellybeans."

At the Dowling Library, the stuffed animals held a jellybean heist. (Supplied/Celina Chitaroni)

She adds the children also get a letter, outlining what events had happened overnight.

"[The stuffed animals] got a little naughty last time," she said.

"They actually photocopied their stuffed bums on our photocopier. The kids received the actual photocopy in their bag."

Chitaroni says the number of stuffed animals that attend the events varies, but says one event in Lively saw 200 stuffed animals taking part.

She says the library decided to start doing the overnight events for stuffed animals after hearing about libraries in the United States doing it.

"Libraries aren't just housing books anymore," she said.

"We consider them community hubs. So we like to see people coming in for all different reasons."