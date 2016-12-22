Families will be reuniting this weekend and for the holidays, and one Sudbury family is especially grateful to be together after a family member suffered a series of strokes a few years ago.

In 2014, Beverly Charles had a flood in her house. Her brother came over to help, but a few days later, she woke up in hospital.

"I don't remember what went on or what took place," she said. "I just remember the flood happening, and us going to a hotel for a few nights. When I came back, it was just a blur."

Her daughter Dawn says her mother was having issues with her blood pressure, likely caused by stress. That stress caused Beverly to have a series of strokes and she ended up in the intensive care unit.

Beverly says those strokes changed her whole life.

"My left side doesn't work anymore," she said. "But I'm not leaving it that way. I've decided that I'm made of better stuff than this stroke."

Since then, Beverly has been doing rehabilitative therapy to recover. When she first started going, she was in a wheelchair. Now, she's regaining movement in her limbs that were affected by the strokes.

Dawn, who works at the Heart and Stroke Foundation in Sudbury, says it was a scary experience to watch her mother go through.

"My mom went from being active … to being completely dependent and paralyzed," she said.

"She doesn't have a lot of memory of those months she spent in the hospital but I do."

The first Christmas after the stroke, Beverly was still in hospital. This year, the family says they're looking forward to spending time together.

"Mom is able to join us in whatever festivities we happen to be partaking in," Dawn said. "So that's just wonderful."

Dawn says as families and friends gather together, it's important to think about your health, including checking your blood pressure.

"That is the number one thing people can do to just keep an eye on what's going on in their system," she said.

"If people are able to do that consistently, then they can see things coming like a looming heart attack or a stroke."

She said there are plenty of resources available on the Heart and Stroke website for more information.