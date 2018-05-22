City crews are working at clearing away the last remnants of winter.

That's the approximately 60,000 metric tonnes of sand dumped on city roadways to provide traction during slippery weather conditions.

Randy Halverson, Sudbury's manager of operations, says the entire cleanup takes between six and eight weeks to complete.

An Ottawa-area contractor, Jara Sweeping, handles much of the work, with the city's four vacuums sucking up the rest.

Water trucks are the first wave, keeping the dust under control while heavy mechanical sweepers get rid of the chunky piles deposited on roadsides and in the centre of the streets.

Then smaller vacuums go as needed for the final cleanup, while city crews provide manual sweep ups and sidewalk cleaning.

In total, it's a million-dollar job. $1.3 million for 2017-18, to be exact, Halverson said.

City of Greater Sudbury operations manager Randy Halverson says street sweeping crews will be cleaning up into June. (Erik White/CBC)

What do you do with that much sand?

But what does a city do with that much sand?

Halverson told CBC news that his department has a plan.

"We have small areas throughout the city where we stockpile the sand," he said. "And shortly after [cleanup,] we pick it up and move it to the landfill site where it can utilized for cover material."

Halverson said that some of the smaller site roads at the landfill could also use the material, which is often coarse and gritty, as a road cover.

One thing the city doesn't do with the collected sand is recycle it.

"It's laden with all different sorts of things," Halverson said. "Whatever happened to be on the ground as we went by with the sweeper it would pick it up."

"If we were to consider using it for winter maintenance, we would have to remove all the ... larger stones, branches, all the other organic type material that ends up in the sand."

As for any complaints about the swirling storms seen around the city this year, Halverson said mother nature wasn't playing ball.

"A thing that's nice to have is wet weather," he said. " If you get a nice gentle rainfall, that does wonders to help with dust control."

If any Sudbury residents have concerns about the amount of dust, Halverson said they should call 3-1-1 and his department will address it.