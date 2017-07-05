Brightly coloured ramps are starting to appear in Sudbury, Ont., to close the gap that exists between sidewalks and elevated storefronts.

Just one step can prevent wheelchairs, walkers and strollers from accessing businesses, which is why Salute Coffee became the first downtown company to get a StopGap Foundation accessibility ramp installed.

"It wasn't even a question to me to be honest, when I knew StopGap was in Sudbury and that this was available to us," owner Tania Renelli said.

"It's a no-brainer. It's cost effective and it's needed. I can't see why any one wouldn't want it."

StopGap ramps are meant to bridge the elevated space that exists between sidewalks and storefronts. (Olivia Stefanovich/CBC)

Downtown storefront audit

The StopGap Foundation is a charitable organization that is building colourful single-step ramps across Canada to raise awareness about barriers.

Volunteer Nadine Law delivered a green ramp for Renelli on Wednesday.

She plans to undergo a downtown audit in the coming days to track how many businesses are inaccessible, and if any want to sign up for a ramp. She said they do not cost anything, but she does encourage donations and volunteerism.

"Our aim is to get the downtown businesses in Sudbury to pull together as a community," Law said. "Get this downtown accessible."