Greater Sudbury Police are investigating a stabbing in the Flour Mill area early Sunday morning.

Police say it happened in a home on Bruce Avenue just after 2 a.m.

One man is in hospital in stable condition.

There's no word on a possible suspect, though police said the stabbing was not random.

"Anyone who has security video footage related to the time and location of this crime is asked to notify Greater Sudbury Police Service Criminal Investigators," police said in a release.