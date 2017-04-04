Everything from de-amalgamation to income inequality came up as Sudbury city councillors debated splash pads last night.

City staff wants to offer $50,000 as an incentive to community groups who raise the remaining $200,000 to build the pads.

Kirwan suggests basing splash pads on where people can raise $ discriminates against poorer neighbourhoods like Cambrian Heights #sudbury — Erik White (@erikjwhite) April 4, 2017

But Coun. Evelyn Dutrisac disagreed, suggesting the offer discriminates against poor neighbourhoods. She recently worked with residents to get a splash pad built in the Donovan.

"When I was first elected at the Donovan people told me 'You won't be able to raise a penny there, because they're poor people,'" she said. "Well, we've stunned everybody, because we've built a splash pad and we're going to build a skateboard park."

Coun. @ferncormier doesn't see logic in building splash pad in Bell Park, $ that was committed years ago...wants it spent elsewhere in city — Erik White (@erikjwhite) April 4, 2017

The city has committed to putting splash pads in Capreol, Garson, Onaping and the west end.

Coniston and Copper Cliff have begun fundraising for splash pads, while a group in Azilda is working towards one as well.