A group of Sudbury students knows the meaning of success, and of course, how to spell it.

The annual Sudbury Spelling Bee was held this past weekend. A winner from each category was crowned, and along with a cash prize, will have the chance to compete in the National Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto next month.

Muntaqa Ahmed, from McLeod Public School, was the winner for his category for students ages 6 to 8.

It's the third time he's been a part of the event.

"Last year I came second," he said.

Muntaqa says being a part of the spelling bee takes preparation.

"Almost everyday I sit with my dad and we go on his laptop and go on the spelling bee coaching website," he said.

The word Muntaqa won the spelling bee was a vegetable he says he doesn't eat: a turnip.

The Sudbury Spelling Bee is held each spring. (Jessica Pope/CBC)

Joshua Harley, who is home-schooled in Little Current, says he feels amazing after winning the junior division.

He admits he didn't do a lot of preparation work for the event.

"I honestly just got lucky that I did not get the [words] I don't know how to spell," Joshua said.

And the winner of the intermediate division is not stranger to the spelling bee as he has won before — seven times to be exact.

Brendon Matusch is a grade 10 student at Lo Ellen Park in Sudbury. He says in the beginning, his parents made him enter. But in the following years, Brendon says he was looking forward to the annual event.

"I think spelling is important because writing is a very important skill to have," he said.

"I think that everyone should learn to write well."