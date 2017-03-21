Amid growing public unease, Sudbury city council got an overview on Tuesday of a plan to overhaul paramedic and fire services.

"I want you to know that we've heard you," Mayor Brian Bigger told the public.

"You have told us that you're concerned that this plan will increase your property taxes, impact your insurance rates. That people in your community will be impacted."

Bigger called the special council session after hearing mixed reaction from councillors about the proposed paramedic and fire services optimization plan, which suggests closing nine of the city's 24 fire halls and largely replacing volunteers with career firefighters.

Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger called a special city council meeting on Tuesday to get more details about the proposed paramedic and fire services optimization plan. (Yvon Theriault/Radio-Canada)

"It's not a secret I'm not a fan of the optimization plan," said councillor Gerry Montpellier, who is considering a call for a referendum on the matter.

Fire chief 'could never see a day' without volunteers

Fire chief Trevor Bain told council that he is recommending an increase in the number of career firefighters over a period of seven to ten years, but said volunteers will still have an important role.

"I could never see a day based on our geography and our needs and circumstances in this community that we would not have volunteer firefighters," Bain said.

"All of the volunteer firefighters we have now are most welcome to participate and continue to be the passionate people that they are."

The decision to replace many volunteers with full-time firefighters rests with council, which has yet to receive a report detailing Bain's plan.

'Too much disruption'

Bain will not present council with a yes or no decision, he said. Instead, councillors will be asked to vote on a list of resolutions, which will consider levels of service in relation to community risk, stations and staffing transformation, costs and funding, and implementation timing.

Sudbury city councillor Robert Kirwan is trying to pass a motion to delay a vote on changes to paramedic and fire services until collective bargaining is over with local firefighters. (Yvon Theriault/Radio-Canada)

Council is expected to vote on the plan on April 26, but that may be pushed back if councillor Robert Kirwan drums up enough support to stall the decision until collective bargaining is over for firefighters.

Labour negotiations combined with talk of the city's planned fire service revamp is causing "too much of a disruption in the community," according to Kirwan.

"All it's done is it's had the public up in arms in the outlying areas about how we're losing our stations," he said.

Kirwan's notice of motion is supposed to be voted on at the next city council meeting on April 11.

Meanwhile, councillor Michael Vagnini is working towards saving Beaver Lake fire hall.

Vagnini presented council with a civic petition that had over 250 signatures against the proposed closure of the station.