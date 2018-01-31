It's going to be a Snow Day in Sudbury on Saturday, whether snow falls or not.
The City of Greater Sudbury, in partnership with the Healthy Kids Community Challenge, is inviting residents to an outdoor family celebration near the Grace Hartman Amphitheatre in Bell Park.
"The great thing about Snow Day is we make winter fun and accessible for everyone," Kate Barber, one of the organizers and children's services planner with the city said.
"We have the equipment … for the kids to try snowboarding, for them to try snowshoeing, we'll have our petting zoo and our pony rides."
Barber says families need to wear warm clothes and bring skates if they wish to venture out onto the nearby skate path.
She adds the day is all about helping families spend some time together and get moving.
"We know screens and devices are really fun for kids, but we want to make sure that we're making time for other activities, for physical activity, for kids to have interests outside of their devices," Barber said.
The events are free, and families who hop on a transit bus to get there can tell the driver they're going to Snow Day to ride for free.
