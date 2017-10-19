The province's police watchdog says there are no reasonable grounds to charge a Sudbury Police officer after a man was injured last year.

On April 15, 2016, the Special Investigations Unit says it was called after an interaction between a man and Sudbury Police.

The SIU says the man consumed illegal narcotics, and two 911 calls were placed. One call to police stated the man was holding a piece of wood and causing a disturbance within the building, while the other call was to assist the man who was having respiratory difficulties.

Paramedics and police went to the building.

The SIU says the man was "aggressive and confused" and then went outside where he "indicated his intent to walk into oncoming traffic."

Police tried to take him to the hospital, but he refused to go. The SIU says he was eventually handcuffed, but he and the officer fell. Eventually, paramedics gave him a sedative and he was taken to hospital and diagnosed with cocaine psychosis, a fractured rib and a collapsed lung.

"The actions exercised by the officer fell within the limits prescribed by the criminal law," SIU director Tony Loparco said.

"There are no grounds to believe a criminal offence has been committed."