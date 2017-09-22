The province's Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a 36-year-old man in Sudbury was injured yesterday.

The SIU says shortly after midnight on Thursday, Sudbury Police were called to the area of Lloyd Street and Matthew Street.

While arresting a 36-year-old man, the SIU says there was an interaction. He was taken to hospital where he was treated with a shoulder injury.

Two investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

The SIU investigates cases involving police where there has been a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.