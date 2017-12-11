The City of Greater Sudbury is looking to modernize its sign bylaw in the new year.

It's been ten years since the city last updated its bylaw for signage.

Illuminated digital signs weren't around then, and that's one of the reasons for the review, according to the city's director of building services.

"They've clearly come into the forefront," Guido Mazza said.

"From a viewpoint of public safety, it's probably something that needs to be brought up to current standards."

Mazza says the update will include current trends and best practices from other communities.

'Administrative burden'

The review of the bylaw is something the Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce supports.

Bryan Welsh with the chamber says local business are excited to have their ideas included. He says currently, there is too much administrative red tape for businesses to get simple signs up.

"Minor variances that they have to pay hundreds of dollars for and they're just stamped, nobody ever really looks at it, it's just stamped," he said.

"So it just seems like it's an administrative burden that companies shouldn't have to go through."

Welsh says local businesses have wanted change on this issue.

"We had a member that tried to put a 30 pound tin sign out and it was $1,500 in cost and they hadn't even put up the sign yet," he said.

"So if we can do something here, the review can allow somebody like that to put their sign up with as little administrative problems as they can, it would be really exciting."

The consultant working on the update will hold an open house in January to gather more feedback.

City council is expected to vote on the new sign bylaw in the spring.