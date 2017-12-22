For the month of December, the boardroom at the YWCA's Genevra House has been transformed into a Christmas workshop.

Every year the shelter hires a Christmas coordinator, who buys and wraps gifts and food baskets for residents and sponsored families.

"Here at the Genevra House, the people that use our services are our family," says Joanna Kohtakangas, the manager of YWCA's Violence Against Women Programs and Services.

"Everyone has the need, and the right to feel cared for at Christmastime. It's a magical time of year, and that's what we like to bring to our residents."

Kohtakangas says seeing the reactions of children and families when they receive their presents is one of the most rewarding parts of her job.

Joanna Kohtakangas, the manager of YWCA’s Violence Against Women Programs and Services, says Christmas giving is one of the most rewarding parts of her job. (Robin De Angelis/CBC)

'This is their family'

Genevra House is just one of the shelters in Sudbury that has been getting ready to celebrate the holidays.

At the Elgin Street Mission, Reverend Bradley Hale is looking forward to Christmas Eve dinner. The mission has been collecting donations of food, toiletries and warm clothing for its celebration — so many, that Hale jokes he's had to ask people to stop.

"We have so much that's been given, and every time I turn around there's someone that wants to bring more."

This year's Christmas feast will feature prime rib and mashed potatoes. Hale says at the end of the meal the mission will dole out more than 160 gift bags.

The Elgin Street Mission has more than 160 gift bags to give out at its Christmas Eve dinner. (Robin De Angelis/CBC)

But Hale says the celebration is really about family.

"So many people that we have here don't have family. And so for them, this is their family, this is a family atmosphere."

Hale says a few of the regulars do go away for the holiday, which then makes those clients sad to miss the mission's celebration.

"They're like, 'Oh Pastor Brad, I'm going to be away, I'm going to miss out on Christmas.' And they're really genuinely upset about it because this has become a place for them, of family."

Family is also at the heart of the Off the Street emergency shelter's Christmas celebrations.

Shelters overwhelmed by support

"Celebrating with the family in the shelter is super important, just like a Christmas morning you would have in your own house," shelter manager Cindy Rose says.

Off the Street with be hosting a Christmas Eve luncheon, and handing out over 300 Christmas care packages.

Rose says the shelter has also had visits from churches, schools and other community organizations all month. They've all donated gifts and food. She adds those donations have been especially appreciated this winter, as the shelter has seen more people looking to stay inside out of the bitter, winter temperatures.

"The whole tone and atmosphere of the shelter has just been very uplifting. It's just been very overwhelming to see how happy they are in the morning, considering they have to go out in the cold."