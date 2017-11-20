Last Wednesday night, Jennifer Booth received a call from a facility manager at Science North, stating the building was flooding.

Booth, who is the director of finance, quickly rushed over and worked to have the city cut off the main water line to the building.

"You needed rubber boots," she said. "Some of the areas were probably about two to three feet deep."

The CEO of Science North was away attending a conference. Guy Labine left it early to get back to Sudbury.

"By the time the city was able to turn off the water, there were … tens of thousands of gallons of water that had flooded an important part of the building," he said.

Labine says the damage is still being calculated, but says it's in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, as well as the revenue lost while the centre was closed for cleanup.

He says the main pipe that broke can't be accessed without shutting down part of the science centre, and crews are working to run another water line. In the meantime, Labine says potable water has been brought in.

"We're reopened. We're safe," he said.

"We've had all of the inspections from engineers, the health unit, from the city and we're looking forward to welcoming our audiences and visitors soon."