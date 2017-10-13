The number of schools in Sudbury, Ont., that have tested above the acceptable provincial drinking water standards for lead has doubled over the past two years, according to the Sudbury and District Health Unit.

Thirty-three schools had water samples taken that showed concentrations of lead that exceeded the limit compared to 14 in 2016, and 15 in 2015.

But Burgess Hawkins, the health unit's manager of environmental health, said the statistics are higher because the provincial government requires more testing.

He insists the risk to students is low.

"If the school is flushing the way they're supposed to be, if they're taking the tests, if the tests are coming back good, than the rest obviously is low right off the top," Hawkins said.

"If the risk is with the standing water, they're doing the flushing, which gets rid of the standing water. So you're bringing in water that doesn't have the levels of lead contamination."

Call for more transparency

It is up to school boards to test and report lead levels.

Schools have to flush their taps to clean water and replace fixtures, according to Hawkins.

But Larchwood Public School parent Chantelle Gorham said she would like to see more communication about the quality of her child's drinking water.

"I don't think it's our job as parents to be scientists, and to try to figure out how our children are being harmed physically whether it's through the water or asbestos," Gorham said.

"We expect that the agencies involved in that type of oversight are doing their due dilligence."