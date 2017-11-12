When a child brings a less-than-optimal lunch to school, it may be best to keep your thoughts to yourself.

Tammy Cheguis, a registered dietitian with the Sudbury and District Health Unit, said "lunch shaming" — pointing out unhealthy foods or the absence of a certain food group in a lunch bag — can have some unintended consequences.

"You may be making that comment to the child, but indirectly, you're now criticizing and judging the parent," she said.

"That parent might be doing the best they can do."

Cheguis said a child can be left with feelings of shame, or a sense that they're not in a safe place.

Tammy Cheguis, a dietitian with the Sudbury and District Health Unit, says adults need to be cautious when attempting to offer healthy eating advice to children. (Twitter/@SD_PublicHealth)

Cheguis says sometimes children may bring questionable lunches if the family is be going through a difficult time at home, or struggling to put food on the table.

She said negative experiences around food early in life can lead to issues later, including eating disorders.

Instead of judging, she said adults have an opportunity to become role models for children.

"Make it fun. Let them garden. Teach them about foods from different cultures," she said.

"Those are all neutral topics instead of scrutinizing every vitamin and mineral."