A Sudbury couple who were banned from entering the Rainbow District School Board office and any high schools in the board since 2012 says that ban has been partially lifted.

On Oct. 2, 2012, Anita and Dylan Gibson were issued a trespass notice. The couple says the notice was issued following a heated discussion they had with now former board trustee Tyler Campbell.

No reason was stated for the ban on the trespass notice and the couple says no one from the board ever explained why.

In an e-mail to CBC News, Antia says "the restrictions on secondary schools have been removed." However, she said a new location has been added to where she and her husband can't enter, the Centre for Education on Wembley Drive, which is where the board plans to move its office.

Anita also states in the e-mail she had been in talks with the director of education, Norm Blaseg during the summer but she hadn't heard from him in two months. She then contacted the Ministry of Education earlier in the month. She says she received a letter from the board shortly thereafter outlining the changes to the trespassing ban.

"It's very good news for us," she stated in the e-mail. "However … there are still many ongoing issues that have not been resolved."

The Rainbow District School Board has declined to comment on this issue.