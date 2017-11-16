A familiar face will be in Sudbury this weekend. The annual Santa Claus Parade is set to take place on Saturday.

But this year, Santa is changing his route a little.

Maureen Luoma with the parade team says the route is actually identical to year's past, except it's reversed.

Luoma says police were concerned about tight turns and crowds.

"If you're looking for a spot or if you have a favourite spot, last year you were more at the beginning of the parade," she said. "This year, you'll be at the end of the parade.

Another change this year will see the fireworks going off at the beginning of the parade instead of the end. They'll be fired from the top of the Van Horne hill.

"We think that [will] actually might end up being a very good area to let them off," she said. "It's higher, so the vantage point for people along the route may be a lot better."

This year, Luoma says there are 63 floats to see, plus Santa. The parade starts at 5:30 on Saturday evening.