Sudbury man charged with arson in downtown rooming house fire

A man in Sudbury has been charged after an incendiary device was thrown into the porch of a downtown rooming house on Sunday.

Greater Sudbury Police and Sudbury Fire Services responded to the incident at around 12:30 p.m., after a man was observed throwing the device and fleeing the scene.

Police say residents were in the 16 room building at the time, but no injuries were reported. The porch area sustained minimal damage.

The man has been charged with several offences including disregard for human life, damage to property and possession of an incendiary material.