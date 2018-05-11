Sudbury race expected to cause traffic delays, police say
Annual race held each Mother's Day in support of diabetes research
On Sunday, runners will hit the pavement on the streets of Sudbury for the annual Sudbury Rocks!!! Marathon race and police are warning of traffic delays.
All races — from the 1 km kids run to the full 42 km marathon — will take place between 7:55 a.m. and 1 p.m. on major streets in Sudbury, including Elgin Street, Notre Dame Avenue, Lasalle Boulevard, Attlee Avenue, Gemmell Street, Falconbridge Highway, Second Avenue, Bancroft Drive and Howey Drive.
Sudbury Police say during this time, these streets will be filled with several hundred runners, event marshals and volunteers.
Some lanes of traffic will be blocked off with traffic pylons and police personnel will be along the route to direct traffic.
Motorists are asked not to park on the designated race routes on Sunday until the event is over.
Police say the routes will be patrolled before the race and any vehicles parked on the race routes will be towed at the owner's expense.
Traffic delays are expected, police say.
