Sudbury RIDE program stops stolen vehicle

A stolen car from Hamilton was recovered by Greater Sudbury Police during a RIDE program stop over the weekend, resulting in several charges against the driver and occupants.

Officers stopped the vehicle on Paris Street on Saturday and found that it had been reported stolen from Hamilton.

The driver, who was also driving with a suspended license, was charged with possession of stolen property, obstructing police and breach of a court order.

Two passengers were also charged with being an occupant in a stolen vehicle.

In addition to the stolen vehicle, police say there were 19 Highway Traffic Act Offences at ride stops on Paris Street and Notre Dame Avenue.