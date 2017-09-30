All primary reserve armouries across the country will open their doors Saturday to show off their respective armed forces unit.

The primary reserves are the part-time version of the Canadian Armed Forces.

In Sudbury, Ont., those reservists are the 2nd Battalion Irish Regiment of Canada, an infantry unit that has been in the city for more than 100 years.

The nationwide open houses are meant to bring more transparency and visibility to the reserve units, and are a chance to recruit new members says Sergeant Eric Breau, a recruiter for the Sudbury unit.

"Definitely anybody who wants that physical and mental challenge, and who is interested in the Canadian Armed Forces in general should definitely come by and see what we do, and can actually talk to soldiers who are probably or have been in their position."

It's not that numbers are dwindling says Breau. He adds many times reservists like the work so much that they decide to move into the regular, full-time Canadian military.

The basic eligibility for a Canadian is 17 years of age. Breau says the primary reserve unit will take members up to the age of 57.

"Maybe they've always wanted to be in the Canadian forces but they don't know if they're ready to make the jump to full time."

The open house in Sudbury runs from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday at the armoury at 333 Riverside Drive.

This is the first ever nationwide Army Reserve open house. Armouries across the country will open their doors to show off the work they do for the Canadian Armed Forces. (Facebook)

The open house includes tours of the building, demonstration of equipment and unit members on hand to answer questions.

Other reserve units in northern Ontario expected to open their doors are Thunder Bay, Kenora, Sault Ste Marie, and North Bay.

This is the first time all primary reserve units across Canada will be holding open houses simultaneously.