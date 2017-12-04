A Sudbury researcher is getting $1.4 million from the federal government to study dementia in Indigenous seniors.

The announcement was made in Sudbury by MP Paul Lefebvre on behalf of health minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor.

Dr. Janet McElhaney and her team at the Health Sciences North Research Institute will partner with First Nations communities in northern Ontario and Saskatchewan.

"It will allow us to work with communities and find innovative solutions while working to develop the next generation of researchers," McElhaney said.

According to the federal government, the research will identify the needs of Indigenous seniors living with multiple conditions, develop and adapt interventions to address health issues and barriers to care for seniors and evaluate the effectiveness of community-specific interventions.