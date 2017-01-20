Police in Sudbury, Ont. were called to the scene of a collision between a transport truck and a pickup truck that blocked Regent Street Friday morning.

The collision happened after 7:00 a.m. near the intersection of Yale Street in Sudbury's south end.

Transport truck has been towed away and Regent street is now open #sudbury pic.twitter.com/qwB5OT25V7 — @erikjwhite

After the collision, the transport couldn't start and a tow truck had to be called, police officers on-scene told CBC News.

Larger vehicles like buses and garbage trucks were reportedly still able to navigate around the crash.

Traffic not too backed up as it's just before rush hour... buses & garbage trucks finding their way around #sudbury pic.twitter.com/cyaGFelpuD — @erikjwhite

Regent Street re-opened around 8:15 a.m.