Police in Sudbury, Ont. were called to the scene of a collision between a transport truck and a pickup truck that blocked Regent Street Friday morning.

The collision happened after 7:00 a.m. near the intersection of Yale Street in Sudbury's south end.

After the collision, the transport couldn't start and a tow truck had to be called, police officers on-scene told CBC News.

Larger vehicles like buses and garbage trucks were reportedly still able to navigate around the crash.

Regent Street re-opened around 8:15 a.m.