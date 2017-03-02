In January 2016, the Alzahran family landed at the airport in Sudbury, Ont., ready to make northern Ontario their home. The Syrian refugee family of nine now lives in Capreol in Greater Sudbury.

Mohamed, the oldest child in the family, says learning English was a top priority.

"When we first got here, it was so embarrassing because I was just smiling all the time," he said.

"So I said, I need to learn [English]. I need to talk to people."

Just over a year later, Mohamed is crediting his friends for helping him pick up the language so handily.

"First when I started texting my friends, I was just texting anything," he explained.

"But after that they started correcting me … which is great actually."

'I want to be one in this culture'

The 19-year-old admitted that adjusting to a new country and culture has been quite the experience. Despite the vast differences, he's been getting used to his new home.

"I want to be one in this culture," he explained.

"Last year I was trying to get a job, but I couldn't. So I started volunteering lots in the community. I just wanted to put myself in this community."

He's currently working on upgrading his courses to obtain a high school diploma. After that, he hopes to go to college and take a power engineering technology course.

Mohamed said the rest of his family is adjusting well to life in Canada, including playing winter sports such as hockey. He added that his parents had to make the hardest decision of the family's life by choosing to move to Canada, but that he's really glad they ended up in Capreol.

"It is really small … but I really like it," he said. "People there are really kind. So I love it. It's kind of home."