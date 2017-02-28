Police in Sudbury, Ont. say a 28 year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle collision Monday evening.

In a series of tweets on its Twitter feed, the Greater Sudbury Police Service said that the Sudbury-area man was killed following a "serious" crash on Radar Road.

A 28-yr old male from Greater Sudbury is deceased. The cause of the single vehicle collision is under investigation. — @SudburyPolice

No details have been released about the crash but police said the incident is under investigation.

Radar Road between Falcon Street and Skead Road was closed for several hours due to the crash, police said, adding that the thoroughfare re-opened around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday.