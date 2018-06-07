Jamie West is the new NDP MPP for Sudbury, beating Liberal incumbent Glenn Thibeault.

"I will earn that vote by working hard every day, because nothing beats hard work," West told supporters, amidst chants of "West is best."

West won by 9,000 votes over second place finisher, Troy Crowder of the Progressive Conservatives.

A Vale worker and labour activist, West sees some similarities between working with management and working with the new PC majority government.

"There's been a lot of opportunities where management has surprised me and we actually have a lot in common once we're able to talk together," he said.

"So I'm hoping that instead of a far left and a far right, there's some ground in the middle."

West captures the riding back for the NDP, that held Sudbury briefly after the 2014 general election, only to lose it in the 2015 byelection won by Glenn Thibeault.

"I've known Glenn for a long time and I know he tried to work hard. So, I have nothing bad to say about any of the candidates," said West.

Outgoing Sudbury MPP Glenn Thibeault speaks to supporters and volunteers at the Taphouse bar. (Erik White/CBC )

Thibeault served as Sudbury's NDP MP for seven years, before defecting to run for the Liberals in 2015.

"I am trying to put a smile on my face," he told supporters after learning of his third place finish.

Thibeault has been through a tough three years in provincial politics, with the byelection scandal and two key Liberal organizers being charged and put on trial last fall, plus taking on the job of energy minister amid public outrage over rising electricity costs.

"Absolutely no regrets at all," he said.

"I has been my pleasure to serve, but I'm not done. I will find ways to continue to make sure that I can help this community."

Thibeault said he plans to take some time off before deciding what he'd like to do next, but is interested in helping to "rebuild" the Liberal party.