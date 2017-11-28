Sudbury's George Stassen knows all too well about the world of prosthetics. He's been wearing one for more than 80 years of his life.

Now 84-years-old, Stassen says he lost his leg when was two and a half years old while playing hide and seek.

"I ran into the wheat field where the wheat was being cut," he recalled. "The binder came along and got me, cut my leg."

Throughout the years, he's tried a number of artificial limbs.

George Stassen says he's seen a lot of changes in prosthetic limbs over the years. (Waubgeshig Rice/CBC)

"There's advancements being made," he said. "I started off with a leather sort of limb and for a young fella, I was really getting along pretty good with that."

After that, he says he received a wooden-type leg. He wore that type of leg until he was about 13 years old. Today, he notices a big change in prosthetics.

"The legs these days are really, really quite an improvement," he said.

"Before I got this leg, I was almost getting to the point where I was thinking 'well, there's a lot of things I really can't do now'. But when I got this leg, things just improved."

A lot of advancements

Dan Mead has also seen quite a change in the industry. He's the president of Orthotics Prosthetics Canada and works at Sudbury Prosthetic and Orthotic Design.

He says some prosthetics now have electronic components like sensors in them.

Dan Mead is the president of Orthotics Prosthetics Canada. (Waubgeshig Rice/CBC)

"They make sure that the joint locks at a certain point, frees up at a certain point to mimic natural gait, natural walking," he said.

"There's been a lot of advancements over the last 10 to 15 years."

He adds an increased discussion about prosthetics, including coverage of the Paralympic Games, helps his clients.

"The patients come into our office and if there's a story on the media or they see an amputee on a tv show … they're inspired by those people," he said.

"They talk about those people and they use those people's names."

Emily Dyszuk, a resident orthotist who works at the clinic, is in a two year training program to become certified. She says the work is very emotional and rewarding.

"Sometimes you see someone when they come in, they aren't walking, they're in a wheelchair," she said.

"One individual I saw had a stroke and then you're able to make them a brace that allows them to walk again. You watch them take again their first steps and .. you can just see how rewarding it is to them."