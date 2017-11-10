Sudbury Police say a 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged after several poppy donation boxes were stolen.

Since Nov. 4, police say local businesses and members of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 76, have reported the theft of 20 poppy boxes that contained both poppies and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police reviewed video footage from each incident this week.

Yesterday, a 29-year-old man was identified as being responsible for at least seven of the 20 thefts. He was arrested on Thursday afternoon and charged with seven counts of theft under $5,000.

Police have identified a second man responsible for two other poppy box thefts and officers are now looking for him.

Police say "if you are responsible for any of the thefts, our officers are actively looking for you, so you may as well turn yourself in."