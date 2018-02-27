Know the signs, make the call.

That's the message Greater Sudbury Police Services is sharing with the launch of a new campaign to raise awareness about human trafficking and sexual exploitation in the community.

Over the last three years, Sudbury police have seen a rise in domestic sex trafficking in the community.

"There was enough in 2016 that the service recognized, you know what, we better jump out in front of this," said Staff Sergeant Rick Waugh, who leads the Integrated Crime Team.

Staff Sergeant Rick Waugh says recognizing the signs of human trafficking is a shared responsibility. (Robin De Angelis/CBC)

'Traffickers won't feel so comfortable coming here'

Since then, police have been involved with 60 victims of trafficking. Seven people have also been arrested and charged.

Waugh said more public awareness can help police better identify the extent of the problem in the community.

"With more people knowing the signs and knowing what to look for, we hope that we'll be getting more information and then working off that information, supporting victims and providing services, but also holding people accountable as well," he said.

"The more that the community is educated and public awareness is heightened, then traffickers won't feel so comfortable coming here any longer."

Community support key to preventing trafficking

Nicole St-Jean provides services for victims and survivors in her role as a crisis response coordinator for Sudbury and Area Victim Services.

She wants to help victims regain control of their lives.

"Because they've been involved domestic trafficking and the sexual exploitation that's involved, they have no voice anymore," she said.

Nicole St-Jean is a crisis response coordinator for Sudbury and Area Victim Services and the anti-human trafficking liaison for Sudbury police. (Robin De Angelis/CBC)

St-Jean, who is now the anti-human trafficking liaison for Greater Sudbury Police, said confronting sexual exploitation requires help from the whole community.

"No one agency can tackle this and solve the problem, so by providing education and awareness in the community, we're hoping that community members can help us identify individuals who may be trafficked or situations that can lead to trafficking."

St-Jean said there are several warning signs people can look for to determine if someone may be involved in sex trafficking. They inlcude change of demeanor and physical appearance, or the appearance of money with no explanation.

Would you be able to tell if someone is a victim of human trafficking? Sudbury Police want people to know the signs of trafficking. (Greater Sudbury Police Services)

She added that it's important to have open conversations with young and vulnerable populations, especially because of the stigma attached to sexual exploitation.

"Just knowing that the community is supporting victims and survivors is really crucial to having that open dialogue about this."

The campaign is just one of the initiatives funded by a recent grant from the Ministry of the Attorney General to combat sexual exploitation in Sudbury.