Sudbury police respond to three snowmobile collisions in one day

Sudbury police are reminding snowmobilers to drive safely after three separate collisions were reported on Saturday.

A 52 year-old man was taken to the hospital in serious condition after he left the trail and hit a rock.

A second incident occurred further north on the same trail, when a 60 year-old man also left the trail and hit a tree. The man sustained minor injuries to his ankle and was transported to hospital.

The third incident happened on Windy Lake in Onaping Falls around 5:25 p.m. A 48 year-old man struck a pressure ridge when he left the trail to cross a body of water.

The man received assistance from his friends, who had witnessed the accident. He was later sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries to his ribs and shoulder.

All three investigations are ongoing, but police say none of the incidents involved alcohol.

Since January police say there have been nine reported snowmobile collisions in the Sudbury area, compared to 16 reported collisions in 2017.