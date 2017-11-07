Sudbury Police are investigating after 16 poppy donation boxes were reported stolen over a three day period.

Kaitlyn Dunn, the corporate communications coordinator with Greater Sudbury Police, says the Royal Canadian Legion and businesses reported the thefts to police.

"[We're looking] to review video surveillance footage," she said.

Dunn says police also want to hear from anyone who saw what happened.

She says police have had reports of similar thefts in the past "but never this amount in this short of a period of time."

Dunn says business employees can take steps to prevent future thefts.

"We ask that individuals when they step away from the counter [to] remove the boxes so they're not as accessible," she said.

"Just taking them out of sight for that moment and then once they're back at the counter, putting them back so they are accessible to people wishing to donate and retrieve a poppy."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sudbury Police or Crime Stoppers.