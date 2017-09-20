Greater Sudbury Police say sexual assault cases coded as unfounded are being reviewed and steps are being taken to to ensure cases are more focused on the victim.

It's in response to an article published in the Globe and Mail called "Unfounded" on Feb. 3 that stated 33 per cent of sexual assault cases reported to police in Sudbury were considered unfounded. Police say a coding error resulted in that figure and the rate is actually 7 per cent.

In a press release, police say the article shed light on the issue that the service was unaware of. They say an in depth-analysis was done of sexual assault cases from 2010 to 2016.

Police say a Sexual Assault Review Team was formed and confirmed there were internal missteps, including fragmented report checks, unconscious biases and the use of language that could be perceived by a victim as accusatory.

As a result, police say internal policies and procedures have been updated and officers have attended and will continue to learn about sexual assault training.

Police add they hope the provincial and federal governments will create a standardized framework for police services, as this would ensure investigations are done and reported in a consistent manner across the province and country.