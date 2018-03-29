Greater Sudbury Police say they are working with the Sudbury Catholic District School Board to address rumours of a threat at a local high school.

Word had been circulating on-line about a threat against St. Charles College. The rumour suggested a disgruntled student had a "kill list" and planned to shoot people during the school mass.

Police say they have been investigating and say there's no evidence the threat was credible.

They add no physical evidence of a "kill list" has been found.

Officers went to the home of the young man accused of making the list and spoke with him and his guardian.

Police say both the guardian and the student indicated the boy does not have access to a firearm. He also told police he was unaware of the recent social media posts about him.

There will be a police presence at the school throughout the day as a precaution.