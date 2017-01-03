The sales pitches change with the seasons, but the Greater Sudbury Police Service says there are some timeless ways to protect yourself from scams.

"This time of year, what you're going to see is people who want to come in and sell you a furnace," Detective-Constable Andy Williams says. "With the Christmas season, you have people saying they're collecting for various different types of charities."

Other common scams include people selling water heathers, home security systems and water filtration systems.

The police service has been warning citizens about scams and frauds for months. So here are a few tips on keeping your personal information — and your pockets full — all year long.

When someone shows up at your door

Keep it closed

"Don't allow them to break that plane and gain access to your house," suggests Williams. "If you can talk to them through the door, that's always best."

No crossing the welcome mat

If you do open the door, don't invite the person into your house.

"I know sometimes it's cold out, sometimes it's raining out and we feel bad for this person," Williams says. "Your natural tendency is to invite people into your house, but you don't want to do that. You just have to be assertive, say no and shut the door."

Ask for ID

Anyone who is legitimately canvassing neighbourhoods needs a license from the city, Williams says. So ask to see some piece of identification to prove they are who they claim to be.

Keep the goods to yourself

Don't hand over any documents that contain personal information including receipts or bills. Williams says criminals can use any sort of documentation against you.

When you realize you've been scammed

If you gave the person banking info...

Cover your bases. Williams advises contacting your bank to have your accounts flagged for suspicious purchases. Change passwords, or even accounts and credit cards. It's also a good idea to contact any credit bureaus so no one can apply for credit in your name.

If you signed up for something...

Contact the company and ask to get out of the contract..

"Those contracts all have cooling off periods, so get a hold of the service provider and tell them you're not interested," says Williams.

If you just don't know what to do...

Call the police.

"We're here and we can help you deal with whatever transpired at your door," Williams says.

No shame in reporting

Williams says some people might not report being scammed because they're embarassed. But there's no reason to hide if you've been victimized, he says.

​"The vast majority of us are honest, hard-working people. So when you have somebody come into your environment that's not necessarily trustworthy, we don't always have our guard up," Williams says.

"The people who perpetrate these crimes, they'll know that. They want to gain your trust. Once they gain your trust, they can go the next step and get the information they need."