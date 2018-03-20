Greater Sudbury Police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate the driver of a vehicle clocked going 157 kilometres on Lasalle Boulevard.

The speed limit in the area is 80 km/hr, but turns into a 50 km/hr zone in front of a neighbouring school.

The two-door, red vehicle was spotted driving at dangerously high speeds around 2 p.m. on Sunday, according to police.

The vehicle was pursued by the Traffic Management Unit, but failed to stop. Police say it continued eastbound on the street, nearly hitting several vehicles while weaving into oncoming lanes.

Officers did not pursue the vehicle further, in the interest of public safety.

Sudbury police obtained these images from video surveillance in the area. (Supplied)

Sudbury Police say the vehicle was last seen driving on Municipal Road 80 toward Val Caron.

The investigation is ongoing, and police ask anyone with information to contact the Traffic Management Unit and 705-675-9171 extension 2417.