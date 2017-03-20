A spokesperson with Greater Sudbury police says reinforced assault gloves are not issued to their officers.

The use of the gloves by a police officer in Ottawa has led to questions about some equipment worn by police.

Last week, the provincial Special Investigations Unit charged Const. Daniel Montsion with manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon, after a suspect died following a confrontation with Ottawa police.

One of the officers involved in the altercation was wearing the gloves, which has a thick piece of carbon fibre over the knuckles.

Ottawa police Chief Charles Bordeleau ordered an internal audit after a CBC News investigation uncovered that the reinforced gloves worn by the officer charged are being considered a weapon by Ontario's police watchdog, the Special Investigation Unit.

The assault glove, manufactured by Oakley Standard Issue, can be found for purchase on the company's publicly accessible military and government sales website. (Oakley Standard Issue)

Marie-France Lalonde, Ontario's Minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services, told CBC she will be requesting the results of Bordeleau's audit and would like to see other forces follow suit.

Kaitlyn Dunn of Greater Sudbury Police told CBC News officers cannot buy or use equipment that is not authorized by or outlined in its policies and procedures.

The gloves like the ones used by the Ottawa officer are not authorized by the Greater Sudbury Police Service, Dunn said.