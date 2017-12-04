Sudbury Police say a 51-year-old man is facing multiple charges, after allegedly stealing a vehicle and fleeing from police.

On Sunday, police received a report of a vehicle that was stolen on Riverside Drive.

Police say the man who took the car drove to an apartment complex on Ramsey View Court where he was involved in an altercation with another man.

According to police, the suspect got back into the vehicle and drove it into the building causing damage.

From there, police say the man left in the stolen vehicle and drove erratically, hitting other vehicles in the parking lot.

Eventually, officers spotted the vehicle at the intersection of Beech Street and Frood Road. They attempted to pull the vehicle over but the man drove away. Police say he ran a red light and drove over a cement median.

On Jean Street, police say the man got out of the vehicle and ran away on foot. The police dog and officers found him hiding under a porch at a home on Antwerp Avenue.

The man is facing a long list of charges, including theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assault, impaired driving and driving while disqualified.