Traffic is slow moving in the area of Ramsey Lake Road and the Paris Street intersection following a morning hydro pole fire.

Greater Sudbury Utilities says the fire is now out and the pole will have to be replaced.

Police and fire services are on site trying to manage traffic. Greater Sudbury Utilities says traffic is down to one lane.

It says this afternoon, power at Science North will be interrupted for about an hour or two but other people in the area should not be affected.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.