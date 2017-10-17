The architectural team that will build Place des Arts, a francophone arts centre, will be chosen this week.

The building will be constructed at the corner of Larch and Elgin in downtown Sudbury. A municipal parking lot will be converted to build the facility.

"It was one of the many cultural opportunity sites that was included in the [city's] master plan," Stéphane Gauthier, the president of Place des Arts du Grand Sudbury said.

Stéphane Gauthier is the president of Place des Arts du Grand Sudbury. (Radio-Canada)

"The feasibility study examined many sites and one was really ideal for many practical reasons."

As for the $30 million building itself, Gauthier says it will be a work of art.

"We expect that the building has a story to tell," he said. "We expect that the building will make everyone feel welcome."

Gauthier adds he anticipates the building will help attract more people and groups to Sudbury.

"This type of building and the programming that we do is designed to attract northerners from all over the place," he said.

"Sudbury has a lot to offer and this is like a new piece."

Replacing the irreplaceable

Aside from getting the architecture team in place, Gauthier says they're also working to replace the Place des Arts director of development. Paulette Gagnon died suddenly last week.

Paulette Gagnon was the director of development at Place des Arts in Sudbury. (Josée Perreault/CBC- Radio Canada )

"We have to replace someone who's irreplaceable," he said.

Gauthier says Gagnon was the driving force behind making this dream come true.