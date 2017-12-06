A bird that was once extinct in Sudbury and other parts of northern Ontario could soon be off the endangered species list.

A federal committee is recommending the peregrine falcon be seen as a self-supporting species for the first time in 40 years.

The falcons got a lot of help from community volunteers like Chris Blomme. He's a biologist at Laurentian University and also helped reintroduce the birds to Sudbury in the early 1990s.

Blomme says it's a great example of how people can fix ecological mistakes of the past.

"But there are other things that happen over time, particularly habitat loss and our human population is increasing, we're infiltrating all kinds of different kinds habitats and influencing all kinds of different populations of wildlife," he said.

"So we always worry about the net effects of that over time."

Chris Blomme is a biologist and bird expert at Laurentian University. (Marina von Stackelberg/CBC)

In the 1990s, Blomme and a team of 70 volunteers released 71 young falcons at Laurentian University and in the Killarney area. He says they never expected it to go this well.

"To actually have them nesting within the immediate Sudbury was a pleasant surprise to a number of the people involved with the project," Blomme said.

Even if the peregrine falcon is removed from the endangered list, Blomme says its nesting sites will still remain protected under provincial wildlife laws.

Some of those Sudbury falcons have been nesting on Vale property in recent years, preventing the mining company from tearing down an old building.

Vale reports that the falcons have moved on and the decommissioning of that plant has begun.