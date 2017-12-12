Sudbury Police say out of respect for the victim's family, the name of a pedestrian killed in a crash on Saturday will not be released.

On Saturday, police were called to a crash involving a transport truck and a pedestrian on Regional Road 55 between Balsam Street and Big Nickel Mine Road.

Police say the deceased is a 38-year-old man but "his name won't be released out of respect for [his] family's wishes during this very difficult time."

The road was closed for several hours. The investigation continues.