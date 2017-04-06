A group of organizers in Sudbury, Ont. say "unease and uncertainty," in the world today have led them to start work to establish a peace council in the northeastern Ontario city.

Advocates started planning for the peace council earlier in 2017 after the outcry over U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed travel ban.

"Just getting together and talking about what is going on in a calm and peaceful deliberate way," said Dave Starbuck, the organizing committee's spokesperson, adding that he wants refugees and immigrants in Sudbury to know that they are welcome.

"It does a lot to ease that uncertainty and help people keep their bearings."

Peace councils, which have sprung up in cities and countries all over the world since the end of the Second World War, have traditionally advocated for disarmament, human rights and social and economic justice.

Starbuck acknowledged that the Sudbury group is still in the early stages and members haven't yet worked out their mandate or other logistics, but hope to work on that following a public forum scheduled to take place in May.

"That we sort of express the spirit of the people of Sudbury that we are a welcoming community and that's the role that we want to play," Starbuck said.

With hundreds of refugees entering Canada, Starbuck said now's the time to let them know they're welcome.

"We're still finding our way, but we definitely see a need in Sudbury for such an organization," he said, adding that he believes that Sudbury is a welcoming community.

One thing the group won't do is act as a social welfare organization, or raise funds or items for refugees in the city because there already are local groups who do that.

As for the planning efforts, Starbuck said a public form is scheduled for May 4 at the Parkside Older Adult Centre, with discussion around the question of: "should we encourage immigration to increase our population?"

He added that he'd like to see a peace festival organized sometime in the future to coincide with the 1945 bombing in Japan.

The Hiroshima Peace Memorial Ceremony is held each year on August 6 in Hiroshima, Japan.

The information picket by the Sudbury Peace Council is planned to take place in front of Rainbow Centre on Elm Street at 1 p.m. on Saturday.