The driving force behind a francophone arts centre and a pillar in the francophone community in Sudbury has died.

Paulette Gagnon, 62, died on Wednesday. She was the development director of The Place des Arts in Sudbury, a future francophone arts centre that will be built next year.

Originally from Hearst, Gagnon studied theatre at Direction Jeunesse, Théâtre Action and Théâtre du Nouvel-Ontario.

Throughout her career, she has held several positions, including the head of the Franco-Ontarian section of the Ontario Arts Council and executive director of the Association des theaters francophones du Canada.

Gagnon is survived by three children.