There is a new member of the Greater Sudbury Paramedic Services family.

Bearamedic, a bear mascot, was introduced to students at Adamsdale Public School on Wednesday.

Paul Kadwell, deputy chief of paramedic services, says the mascot's main role will be to educate children about injury prevention, wellness and playing safe.

"I think it's just something that's got to be ingrained. You have to keep reminding them again, especially in children. They sometimes get distracted. So again just keep reiterating that messaging, that's the key right there," he said.

Bearamedic will be at community and school events to help promote and educate about prevention and wellness.

"Bicycle safety, again wearing your helmet, making sure that you're operating your bicycle appropriately, safely," Kadwell said.

"Another thing is just in your day-to-day playing out in the field. That is the big thing that we're trying to promote, just everyday interaction. Be safe. Play safe."