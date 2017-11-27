Ontario Provincial Police say a crash on Highway 17 at Lively in Greater Sudbury on Saturday was caused by a woman driving in the wrong direction.

Police and emergency crews were called to a crash on Saturday evening around 6:20 pm.

OPP say two westbound vehicles crashed into each other to avoid an eastbound vehicle in the westbound lanes.

Police say the eastbound vehicle was silver in colour and being driven by a woman. They says the driver turned to car around and went westbound before police arrived.

Police say they believe the woman is aware the crash happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.